Link REIT is Asia's largest REIT, listed in 2005 to privatize retail assets held by the Hong Kong Housing Authority. It owns 143 properties and close to 60,000 car parks. It expanded its investment mandate in 2014 to allow overseas acquisitions and has since acquired retail and office properties in China, as well as an office development project in Hong Kong. More recently, Link expanded its footprint to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and London in the United Kingdom.