QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
0.41/4.91%
52 Wk
8.12 - 10.28
Mkt Cap
17.6B
Payout Ratio
52.34
Open
-
P/E
11.75
EPS
0
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Link REIT is Asia's largest REIT, listed in 2005 to privatize retail assets held by the Hong Kong Housing Authority. It owns 143 properties and close to 60,000 car parks. It expanded its investment mandate in 2014 to allow overseas acquisitions and has since acquired retail and office properties in China, as well as an office development project in Hong Kong. More recently, Link expanded its footprint to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and London in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Link REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Link REIT (LKREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Link REIT (OTC: LKREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Link REIT's (LKREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Link REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Link REIT (LKREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Link REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Link REIT (LKREF)?

A

The stock price for Link REIT (OTC: LKREF) is $8.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:38:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Link REIT (LKREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Link REIT.

Q

When is Link REIT (OTC:LKREF) reporting earnings?

A

Link REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Link REIT (LKREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Link REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Link REIT (LKREF) operate in?

A

Link REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.