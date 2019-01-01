QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
LKA Gold Inc is an exploration-stage company based in the United States. The company is principally engaged in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine with the objective of returning the mine to a commercial producing status. It owns certain real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment and permits situated near Lake City, Colorado. The company's project also includes Ute Ulay.

LKA Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LKA Gold (LKAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LKA Gold (OTCEM: LKAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LKA Gold's (LKAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LKA Gold.

Q

What is the target price for LKA Gold (LKAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LKA Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for LKA Gold (LKAI)?

A

The stock price for LKA Gold (OTCEM: LKAI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:02:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LKA Gold (LKAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LKA Gold.

Q

When is LKA Gold (OTCEM:LKAI) reporting earnings?

A

LKA Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LKA Gold (LKAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LKA Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does LKA Gold (LKAI) operate in?

A

LKA Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.