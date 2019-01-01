QQQ
SSY Group Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company reports multiple segments including pharmaceutical products, medical materials, services income, raw materials, and by-products and rental income. The company derives a vast majority of its revenue principally from the sale of finished medicines to hospitals and distributors. Revenue generation is driven mostly by its sales of pharmaceutical products, followed by medical materials. Over 95% of SSY Group's revenue and operating profits are derived from China.

SSY Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSY Group (LJUIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSY Group (OTCPK: LJUIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSY Group's (LJUIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSY Group.

Q

What is the target price for SSY Group (LJUIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSY Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SSY Group (LJUIF)?

A

The stock price for SSY Group (OTCPK: LJUIF) is $0.54 last updated Thu Jan 28 2021 19:29:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSY Group (LJUIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSY Group.

Q

When is SSY Group (OTCPK:LJUIF) reporting earnings?

A

SSY Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSY Group (LJUIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSY Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SSY Group (LJUIF) operate in?

A

SSY Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.