QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Liontown Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's Lithium project includes Kathleen Valley Project, Buldania Project in Western Australia, Toolebuc Vanadium Project is located in Central Northern Queensland and Jubilee Reef Project located in the Lake Victoria Goldfield of northern Tanzania.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Liontown Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liontown Resources (LINRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liontown Resources (OTCEM: LINRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liontown Resources's (LINRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liontown Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Liontown Resources (LINRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liontown Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Liontown Resources (LINRF)?

A

The stock price for Liontown Resources (OTCEM: LINRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liontown Resources (LINRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liontown Resources.

Q

When is Liontown Resources (OTCEM:LINRF) reporting earnings?

A

Liontown Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liontown Resources (LINRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liontown Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Liontown Resources (LINRF) operate in?

A

Liontown Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.