Life360 Inc is a United States based software development company. It is engaged in providing an application that runs on mobile device and allow users to view family members on a map, communicate with them, and receive alerts.

Life360 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Life360 (LIFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life360 (OTC: LIFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Life360's (LIFX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Life360.

Q

What is the target price for Life360 (LIFX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Life360

Q

Current Stock Price for Life360 (LIFX)?

A

The stock price for Life360 (OTC: LIFX) is $5.33 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:36:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Life360 (LIFX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life360.

Q

When is Life360 (OTC:LIFX) reporting earnings?

A

Life360 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Life360 (LIFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life360.

Q

What sector and industry does Life360 (LIFX) operate in?

A

Life360 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.