Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.24 - 27.5
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
140M
Outstanding
Lagardere SA is in the business of content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution. It is also engaged in the travel retail business with various brands such as Relay and Aelia Duty-Free, and other selective distribution brands. The company operates through divisions: Lagardere Publishing, Lagardere Travel Retail, and others.

Lagardere Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lagardere (LGDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lagardere (OTCPK: LGDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lagardere's (LGDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lagardere.

Q

What is the target price for Lagardere (LGDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lagardere

Q

Current Stock Price for Lagardere (LGDDF)?

A

The stock price for Lagardere (OTCPK: LGDDF) is $26.49 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 17:01:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lagardere (LGDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lagardere.

Q

When is Lagardere (OTCPK:LGDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Lagardere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lagardere (LGDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lagardere.

Q

What sector and industry does Lagardere (LGDDF) operate in?

A

Lagardere is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.