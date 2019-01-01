QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Legends Business Group Inc is an office technology company. Its products include Canon copy machines, Polycom video conferencing systems, Alarm.com security systems, Cisco Systems networks, as well as premise cabling.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legends Business Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legends Business Gr (LGBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legends Business Gr (OTCPK: LGBS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Legends Business Gr's (LGBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legends Business Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Legends Business Gr (LGBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legends Business Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Legends Business Gr (LGBS)?

A

The stock price for Legends Business Gr (OTCPK: LGBS) is $0.0012 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legends Business Gr (LGBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legends Business Gr.

Q

When is Legends Business Gr (OTCPK:LGBS) reporting earnings?

A

Legends Business Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legends Business Gr (LGBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legends Business Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Legends Business Gr (LGBS) operate in?

A

Legends Business Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.