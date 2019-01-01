|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (ARCA: LFEQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF.
There is no analysis for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF
The stock price for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (ARCA: LFEQ) is $39.325 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2020.
VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF.
VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.