Le Saunda Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and retailing of ladies' and men's footwear, handbags, and fashion accessories. The group operates in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and the majority of the revenue is generated from China. The proprietary brands of the firm include le saunda, le saunda men, Linea rosa and CNE.

Le Saunda Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Le Saunda Holdings (LESAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Le Saunda Holdings (OTCPK: LESAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Le Saunda Holdings's (LESAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Le Saunda Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Le Saunda Holdings (LESAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Le Saunda Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Le Saunda Holdings (LESAF)?

A

The stock price for Le Saunda Holdings (OTCPK: LESAF) is $0.071 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 17:10:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Le Saunda Holdings (LESAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Le Saunda Holdings.

Q

When is Le Saunda Holdings (OTCPK:LESAF) reporting earnings?

A

Le Saunda Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Le Saunda Holdings (LESAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Le Saunda Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Le Saunda Holdings (LESAF) operate in?

A

Le Saunda Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.