|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Le Saunda Holdings (OTCPK: LESAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Le Saunda Holdings.
There is no analysis for Le Saunda Holdings
The stock price for Le Saunda Holdings (OTCPK: LESAF) is $0.071 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 17:10:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Le Saunda Holdings.
Le Saunda Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Le Saunda Holdings.
Le Saunda Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.