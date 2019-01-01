ñol

BNY Mellon Strategic
(NYSE:LEO)
7.04
0.05[0.72%]
Last update: 1:52PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.88 - 7.04
52 Week High/Low6.43 - 9.5
Open / Close6.92 / -
Float / Outstanding62.3M / 62.3M
Vol / Avg.219.7K / 180K
Mkt Cap438.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.92
Div / Yield0.36/5.15%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float62.3M

BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO), Dividends

BNY Mellon Strategic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BNY Mellon Strategic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BNY Mellon Strategic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BNY Mellon Strategic (LEO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BNY Mellon Strategic (LEO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BNY Mellon Strategic ($LEO) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BNY Mellon Strategic (LEO) shares by June 14, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BNY Mellon Strategic (LEO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BNY Mellon Strategic (LEO) will be on June 13, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO)?
A

The most current yield for BNY Mellon Strategic (LEO) is 5.23% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

