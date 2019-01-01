QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (ARCA: LEMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond's (LEMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond.

Q

What is the target price for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB)?

A

The stock price for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (ARCA: LEMB) is $39.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2015.

Q

When is iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (ARCA:LEMB) reporting earnings?

A

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (LEMB) operate in?

A

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.