Liberty Broadband
(OTCQB:LBRDB)
118.55
00
Last update: 10:06AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low105.76 - 178
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding171.9K / 162.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap19.3B
P/E21.83
50d Avg. Price121.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.79
Total Float-

Liberty Broadband (OTC:LBRDB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Liberty Broadband reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$238M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Liberty Broadband using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Liberty Broadband Questions & Answers

Q
When is Liberty Broadband (OTCQB:LBRDB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty Broadband

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty Broadband (OTCQB:LBRDB)?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty Broadband

Q
What were Liberty Broadband’s (OTCQB:LBRDB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty Broadband

