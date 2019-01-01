Kazakhtelecom JSC is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The company offers fixed line and mobile telecommunication services which includes local, long-distance intercity and international telecommunication services including CIS and non-CIS countries. In addition, it also provides rent of channels, data transfer services, and wireless communication services. The group operating segments include Fixed line; Mobile telecommunication services in GSM and LTE standards and others. It generates maximum revenue from Mobile telecommunication services in GSM and LTE standards segment.