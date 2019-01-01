QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 2.27
Mkt Cap
41.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
45.2M
Outstanding
Kuya Silver Corp is a silver?focused mining company. The company is focused on developing the Bethania Silver Mine, located in Central Peru. The Bethania mine produced silver- lead and zinc concentrate.

Analyst Ratings

Kuya Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kuya Silver (KUYAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kuya Silver (OTCQB: KUYAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kuya Silver's (KUYAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kuya Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Kuya Silver (KUYAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kuya Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Kuya Silver (KUYAF)?

A

The stock price for Kuya Silver (OTCQB: KUYAF) is $0.9228 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kuya Silver (KUYAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kuya Silver.

Q

When is Kuya Silver (OTCQB:KUYAF) reporting earnings?

A

Kuya Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kuya Silver (KUYAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kuya Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Kuya Silver (KUYAF) operate in?

A

Kuya Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.