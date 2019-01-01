QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/87K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.36
Shares
14B
Outstanding
Krung Thai Bank PCL is a state-owned Thai bank. The country's Ministry of Finance acts as the bank's major shareholder and owns just over half of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank offers a group of financial services that include asset management, leasing, computer services, legal services, financial advisory services, and other general business service subsidiaries. Traditional banking loans are the vast majority of the bank's earning assets. Loan varieties include corporate, medium enterprise, small business, multi-purpose, government, overseas, personal, and wholesale banking.

see more
Krung Thai Bank Questions & Answers

How do I buy Krung Thai Bank (KTHAF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Krung Thai Bank (OTCPK: KTHAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Krung Thai Bank's (KTHAF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Krung Thai Bank.

What is the target price for Krung Thai Bank (KTHAF) stock?

There is no analysis for Krung Thai Bank

Current Stock Price for Krung Thai Bank (KTHAF)?

The stock price for Krung Thai Bank (OTCPK: KTHAF) is $0.25 last updated Fri Sep 10 2021 15:06:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Krung Thai Bank (KTHAF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Krung Thai Bank.

When is Krung Thai Bank (OTCPK:KTHAF) reporting earnings?

Krung Thai Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Krung Thai Bank (KTHAF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Krung Thai Bank.

What sector and industry does Krung Thai Bank (KTHAF) operate in?

Krung Thai Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.