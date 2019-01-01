ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
kneat.com
(OTCQX:KSIOF)
$2.30
At close: Aug 26

kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF), Quotes and News Summary

kneat.com (OTC: KSIOF)

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance. In addition, it provides software-related services including training, installation, upgrades, consulting and maintenance.
Read More

kneat.com Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy kneat.com (KSIOF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of kneat.com (OTCQX: KSIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are kneat.com's (KSIOF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for kneat.com.

Q
What is the target price for kneat.com (KSIOF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for kneat.com

Q
Current Stock Price for kneat.com (KSIOF)?
A

The stock price for kneat.com (OTCQX: KSIOF) is $2.3 last updated Today at August 26, 2022, 6:58 PM UTC.

Q
Does kneat.com (KSIOF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for kneat.com.

Q
When is kneat.com (OTCQX:KSIOF) reporting earnings?
A

kneat.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is kneat.com (KSIOF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for kneat.com.

Q
What sector and industry does kneat.com (KSIOF) operate in?
A

kneat.com is in the Healthcare sector and Health Information Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.