Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.83 - 24.55
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.62
EPS
6.61
Shares
191.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
K+S AG produces two primary products: fertilizer and salt. The company extracts potash and magnesium primarily in Germany, but it's also ramping up potash production at its new low-cost Bethune mine in Saskatchewan that will eventually produce roughly a third of total potash. The company is also the world's largest supplier of salt products, including the Morton Salt brand, with an annual production capacity of 30 million metric tons from multiple salt rock mines on three continents.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

K+S Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy K+S (KPLUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of K+S (OTCQX: KPLUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are K+S's (KPLUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for K+S.

Q

What is the target price for K+S (KPLUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for K+S

Q

Current Stock Price for K+S (KPLUF)?

A

The stock price for K+S (OTCQX: KPLUF) is $24.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:00:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does K+S (KPLUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for K+S.

Q

When is K+S (OTCQX:KPLUF) reporting earnings?

A

K+S does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is K+S (KPLUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for K+S.

Q

What sector and industry does K+S (KPLUF) operate in?

A

K+S is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.