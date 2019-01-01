ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kasikornbank Public
(OTCPK:KPCPY)
17.11
0.25[1.48%]
At close: May 27
16.6404
-0.4696[-2.74%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.11 - 17.4
52 Week High/Low12.13 - 21.27
Open / Close17.11 / 17.11
Float / Outstanding- / 592.3M
Vol / Avg.9.4K / 21.9K
Mkt Cap10.1B
P/E8.99
50d Avg. Price17.79
Div / Yield0.38/2.24%
Payout Ratio18.66
EPS18.32
Total Float-

Kasikornbank Public (OTC:KPCPY), Dividends

Kasikornbank Public issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kasikornbank Public generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.47%

Annual Dividend

$0.1222

Last Dividend

Sep 12, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kasikornbank Public Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kasikornbank Public. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 12, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY). The last dividend payout was on October 12, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 12, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kasikornbank Public (OTCPK:KPCPY)?
A

Kasikornbank Public has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 12, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.