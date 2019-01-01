QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
One Step Vending Corp offers US corporations and businesses micro market kiosks installed in their premises to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions. Its products and solutions include micro markets kiosks, mobile vending machines and earn iq program.

Analyst Ratings

One Step Vending Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy One Step Vending (KOSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of One Step Vending (OTCPK: KOSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are One Step Vending's (KOSK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for One Step Vending.

Q

What is the target price for One Step Vending (KOSK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for One Step Vending

Q

Current Stock Price for One Step Vending (KOSK)?

A

The stock price for One Step Vending (OTCPK: KOSK) is $0.0059 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does One Step Vending (KOSK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for One Step Vending.

Q

When is One Step Vending (OTCPK:KOSK) reporting earnings?

A

One Step Vending does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is One Step Vending (KOSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for One Step Vending.

Q

What sector and industry does One Step Vending (KOSK) operate in?

A

One Step Vending is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.