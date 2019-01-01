QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Kolorfusion International Inc develops and markets a system for transferring color patterns to metal, wood, glass and plastic products.

Kolorfusion International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kolorfusion International (KOLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kolorfusion International (OTCEM: KOLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kolorfusion International's (KOLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kolorfusion International.

Q

What is the target price for Kolorfusion International (KOLR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kolorfusion International

Q

Current Stock Price for Kolorfusion International (KOLR)?

A

The stock price for Kolorfusion International (OTCEM: KOLR) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kolorfusion International (KOLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kolorfusion International.

Q

When is Kolorfusion International (OTCEM:KOLR) reporting earnings?

A

Kolorfusion International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kolorfusion International (KOLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kolorfusion International.

Q

What sector and industry does Kolorfusion International (KOLR) operate in?

A

Kolorfusion International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.