Kitanotatsujin Corp is a Japan based company engaged in the e-commerce business. It is involved in the sale of health foods, cosmetics and general goods through the internet, and the operation of related businesses, such as the order receipt and shipment business, the production of mail order Websites, the plan and production of sales promotion tools, as well as the development of systems.

Kitanotatsujin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kitanotatsujin (KITAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kitanotatsujin (OTCPK: KITAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kitanotatsujin's (KITAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kitanotatsujin.

Q

What is the target price for Kitanotatsujin (KITAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kitanotatsujin

Q

Current Stock Price for Kitanotatsujin (KITAF)?

A

The stock price for Kitanotatsujin (OTCPK: KITAF) is $4.5 last updated Mon Jan 25 2021 17:03:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kitanotatsujin (KITAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kitanotatsujin.

Q

When is Kitanotatsujin (OTCPK:KITAF) reporting earnings?

A

Kitanotatsujin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kitanotatsujin (KITAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kitanotatsujin.

Q

What sector and industry does Kitanotatsujin (KITAF) operate in?

A

Kitanotatsujin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.