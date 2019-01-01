Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nextdoor Holdings
Nextdoor Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE: KIND) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting KIND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.77% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE: KIND) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Nextdoor Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nextdoor Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nextdoor Holdings was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nextdoor Holdings (KIND) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $4.50. The current price Nextdoor Holdings (KIND) is trading at is $2.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
