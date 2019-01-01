QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
5/1.96%
52 Wk
228.65 - 394.5
Mkt Cap
30.6B
Payout Ratio
35.46
Open
-
P/E
18.47
EPS
3.66
Shares
120.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kuehne + Nagel is a global transportation and logistics company based in Switzerland and founded in 1890. KN is the largest sea freight forwarder globally, and holds the number-two spot in air freight. Sea freight has traditionally constituted the largest part of the business, contributing almost 40% of revenue in 2019. The company's goal is to become a more balanced, fully integrated freight forwarder while continually improving its end-to-end offering to its clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kuehne + Nagel Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK: KHNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kuehne + Nagel Intl's (KHNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kuehne + Nagel Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kuehne + Nagel Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGF)?

A

The stock price for Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK: KHNGF) is $254.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:27:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kuehne + Nagel Intl.

Q

When is Kuehne + Nagel Intl (OTCPK:KHNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Kuehne + Nagel Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kuehne + Nagel Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Kuehne + Nagel Intl (KHNGF) operate in?

A

Kuehne + Nagel Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.