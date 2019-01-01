ñol

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical
(OTCPK:KBYPF)
70.34
00
Last update: 12:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low70.34 - 88.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 77.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E35.56
50d Avg. Price70.34
Div / Yield0.82/1.17%
Payout Ratio33.09
EPS44.87
Total Float-

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (OTC:KBYPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$32.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:KBYPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kobayashi Pharmaceutical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:KBYPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kobayashi Pharmaceutical

Q
What were Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s (OTCPK:KBYPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kobayashi Pharmaceutical

