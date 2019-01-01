QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ: KBWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF's (KBWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)?

A

The stock price for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ: KBWY) is $23.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) operate in?

A

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.