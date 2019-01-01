QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF's (KBWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)?

A

The stock price for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR) is $64.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) operate in?

A

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.