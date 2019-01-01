Kingboard Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company in China. It operates in six segments: manufacture and sale of laminates; manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards; manufacture and sale of chemicals; sales and rental of properties; investments; and others including service income, manufacture, and sale of magnetic products and hotel business. The company's products include Tar, coke, methanol, benzene, acetic acid, glass epoxy laminate, paper laminate, single and double-sided printed circuit boards and others. Geographically, it has operations in China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Europe, and America, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.