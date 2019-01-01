Kaya Holdings (OTC:KAYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$188.7K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$188.7K
Earnings History
Kaya Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Kaya Holdings (OTCQB:KAYS) reporting earnings?
Kaya Holdings (KAYS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaya Holdings (OTCQB:KAYS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kaya Holdings’s (OTCQB:KAYS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $263.9K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
