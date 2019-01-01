QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc is an electric utility company that supplies power to the Kansai region of the Japanese archipelago. The company controls a portfolio of hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, and solar power plants located in Kansai and in other countries throughout Southeast Asia. The vast majority of the energy produced by Kansai Electric comes from its thermal facilities. The company generates most of its revenue from the sale of electricity, heat, and gas to households and corporate customers. Kansai Electric's utility services, information technology, and real estate businesses also represent substantial revenue streams. The company provides energy to a significant percentage of the Japanese population.

Kansai Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK: KAEPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kansai Electric Power's (KAEPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kansai Electric Power.

Q

What is the target price for Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kansai Electric Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY)?

A

The stock price for Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK: KAEPY) is $4.81 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 17:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK:KAEPY) reporting earnings?

A

Kansai Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kansai Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) operate in?

A

Kansai Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.