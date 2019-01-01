|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK: KAEPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kansai Electric Power.
There is no analysis for Kansai Electric Power
The stock price for Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK: KAEPY) is $4.81 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 17:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Kansai Electric Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kansai Electric Power.
Kansai Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.