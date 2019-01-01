QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.13 - 8.81
Mkt Cap
294.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
18.6
Shares
40.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
JVCKenwood Corp is involved in manufacturing and sale of electronic and entertainment products. Its Business divisions include Automotive Sector, Public Service Sector and Media Service Sector. The product portfolio of the company comprise of Car Navigation systems, Dashcams, Car Speakers, Security systems, Projectors and Audio and video contents among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JVCKenwood Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JVCKenwood (JVCZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JVCKenwood (OTCPK: JVCZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JVCKenwood's (JVCZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JVCKenwood.

Q

What is the target price for JVCKenwood (JVCZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JVCKenwood

Q

Current Stock Price for JVCKenwood (JVCZY)?

A

The stock price for JVCKenwood (OTCPK: JVCZY) is $7.21 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 16:30:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JVCKenwood (JVCZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JVCKenwood.

Q

When is JVCKenwood (OTCPK:JVCZY) reporting earnings?

A

JVCKenwood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JVCKenwood (JVCZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JVCKenwood.

Q

What sector and industry does JVCKenwood (JVCZY) operate in?

A

JVCKenwood is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.