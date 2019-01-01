QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Justiss Oil Inc provides contract drilling, consulting, exploration, well and lease service and general oilfield services across the southern gulf coast from Texas to Alabama.

Analyst Ratings

Justiss Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Justiss Oil (JSTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Justiss Oil (OTCEM: JSTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Justiss Oil's (JSTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Justiss Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Justiss Oil (JSTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Justiss Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Justiss Oil (JSTS)?

A

The stock price for Justiss Oil (OTCEM: JSTS) is $22.85 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 17:47:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Justiss Oil (JSTS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $12.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2012.

Q

When is Justiss Oil (OTCEM:JSTS) reporting earnings?

A

Justiss Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Justiss Oil (JSTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Justiss Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Justiss Oil (JSTS) operate in?

A

Justiss Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.