|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (ARCA: JPXN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF
The stock price for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (ARCA: JPXN) is $66.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:12:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF.
iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.