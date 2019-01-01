|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK: JGSMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JG Summit Holdings.
There is no analysis for JG Summit Holdings
The stock price for JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK: JGSMY) is $21.97 last updated Mon May 10 2021 18:00:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JG Summit Holdings.
JG Summit Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JG Summit Holdings.
JG Summit Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.