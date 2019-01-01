QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
JG Summit Holdings Incis a Philippine conglomerate. Its businesses include a snack and beverage company in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, region; a domestic budget airline reaching Asia, Australia, and the Middle East; a property developer offering commercial centers, office buildings, hotels, residential condominiums, and housing projects; a petrochemical manufacturing operation; and a commercial bank serving JG Summit's employees, tenants, distributors, and business partners. Its largest subsidiary, Universal Robina Corporation, is manufacturing and distributing snack foods, beverages, grocery products, food ingredients, and agro-industrial products.

JG Summit Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JG Summit Holdings (JGSMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK: JGSMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JG Summit Holdings's (JGSMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JG Summit Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for JG Summit Holdings (JGSMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JG Summit Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for JG Summit Holdings (JGSMY)?

A

The stock price for JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK: JGSMY) is $21.97 last updated Mon May 10 2021 18:00:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JG Summit Holdings (JGSMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JG Summit Holdings.

Q

When is JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK:JGSMY) reporting earnings?

A

JG Summit Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JG Summit Holdings (JGSMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JG Summit Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does JG Summit Holdings (JGSMY) operate in?

A

JG Summit Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.