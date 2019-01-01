JG Summit Holdings Incis a Philippine conglomerate. Its businesses include a snack and beverage company in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, region; a domestic budget airline reaching Asia, Australia, and the Middle East; a property developer offering commercial centers, office buildings, hotels, residential condominiums, and housing projects; a petrochemical manufacturing operation; and a commercial bank serving JG Summit's employees, tenants, distributors, and business partners. Its largest subsidiary, Universal Robina Corporation, is manufacturing and distributing snack foods, beverages, grocery products, food ingredients, and agro-industrial products.