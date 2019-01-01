Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd is an automobile manufacturing company domiciled in China. The company principally manufactures light commercial vehicles such as vans and pickup trucks, heavy commercial vehicles including heavy-duty trucks, sport utility vehicles, engines, castings, and related vehicle components. It derives the vast majority of revenue from commercial vehicles and SUVs. Jiangling Motors produces vehicles under the JMC, Yusheng, and Ford brands. The company earns revenue almost entirely domestically.