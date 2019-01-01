QQQ
Jungfraubahn Holding AG is a tourism company and the mountain railway company in Switzerland. It engaged in the operation of excursion railways and winter sports facilities. It also operates a railway service from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald. The Jungfraujoch is the most profitable segment of the group. The Experience Mountains segment includes destinations in the surrounding area of the Jungfraujoch. Other segments comprise a wide range of services that support the business of the main segments.

Jungfraubahn Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jungfraubahn Holding (JFBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jungfraubahn Holding (OTCPK: JFBHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jungfraubahn Holding's (JFBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jungfraubahn Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Jungfraubahn Holding (JFBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jungfraubahn Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Jungfraubahn Holding (JFBHF)?

A

The stock price for Jungfraubahn Holding (OTCPK: JFBHF) is $155 last updated Today at 2:40:53 PM.

Q

Does Jungfraubahn Holding (JFBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jungfraubahn Holding.

Q

When is Jungfraubahn Holding (OTCPK:JFBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Jungfraubahn Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jungfraubahn Holding (JFBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jungfraubahn Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Jungfraubahn Holding (JFBHF) operate in?

A

Jungfraubahn Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.