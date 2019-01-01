QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
24.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
69.1M
Outstanding
Jura Energy Corp is an upstream oil and gas exploration company. The principal activities of the company are exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas. It is organized into two operating segments based on geography, namely oil and gas operations in Pakistan and corporate activities in Canada. The Pakistan segment derives its revenue primarily from the sale of petroleum products in Pakistan.

Jura Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jura Energy (JECFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jura Energy (OTCPK: JECFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jura Energy's (JECFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jura Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Jura Energy (JECFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jura Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Jura Energy (JECFF)?

A

The stock price for Jura Energy (OTCPK: JECFF) is $0.358743 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 18:55:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jura Energy (JECFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jura Energy.

Q

When is Jura Energy (OTCPK:JECFF) reporting earnings?

A

Jura Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jura Energy (JECFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jura Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Jura Energy (JECFF) operate in?

A

Jura Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.