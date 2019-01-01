|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jura Energy (OTCPK: JECFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jura Energy.
There is no analysis for Jura Energy
The stock price for Jura Energy (OTCPK: JECFF) is $0.358743 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 18:55:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jura Energy.
Jura Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jura Energy.
Jura Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.