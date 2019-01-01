Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (NYSE:JBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.