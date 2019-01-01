QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd is a conglomerate of businesses operating primarily in Greater China and Southeast Asia. The affiliates offer products and services in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishing, engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusiness. In terms of net income, the largest businesses within the group are Hong Kong Land and Dairy Farm, which are a property investment firm and a food retailer, respectively.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTCPK: JARLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jardine Matheson Holdings's (JARLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jardine Matheson Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jardine Matheson Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF)?

A

The stock price for Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTCPK: JARLF) is $60 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jardine Matheson Holdings.

Q

When is Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTCPK:JARLF) reporting earnings?

A

Jardine Matheson Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jardine Matheson Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) operate in?

A

Jardine Matheson Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.