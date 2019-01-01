QQQ
Analyst Ratings

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (ARCA: IYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF's (IYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)?

A

The stock price for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (ARCA: IYY) is $103.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (ARCA:IYY) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) operate in?

A

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.