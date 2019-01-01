QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Wright Investors' Service Holdings Inc is a shell company.

Wright Investors' Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wright Investors' Service (IWSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wright Investors' Service (OTCPK: IWSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wright Investors' Service's (IWSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wright Investors' Service.

Q

What is the target price for Wright Investors' Service (IWSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wright Investors' Service

Q

Current Stock Price for Wright Investors' Service (IWSH)?

A

The stock price for Wright Investors' Service (OTCPK: IWSH) is $0.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:35:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wright Investors' Service (IWSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wright Investors' Service.

Q

When is Wright Investors' Service (OTCPK:IWSH) reporting earnings?

A

Wright Investors' Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wright Investors' Service (IWSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wright Investors' Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Wright Investors' Service (IWSH) operate in?

A

Wright Investors' Service is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.