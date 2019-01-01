Investor AB is an industrial holding company with a long-term, active investment portfolio strategy. The company focuses on investing in companies that emphasize innovation and product development. Investor AB's so-called "buy-to-build" strategy seeks not to divest holdings, but rather to develop them over time in order to close the gap between price and value. A majority of its equity investments are made in the country of Sweden and greater Scandinavia, where the company mostly operates. The company measures performance by changes in net asset value and seeks to outperform the Stockholm Stock Exchange's OMSX Index. In 2015, Investor AB also formed and currently operates Patricia Industries, a sizable component of the company that was formed to manage its unlisted investments.