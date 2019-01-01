QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Invech Holdings Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invech Holdings (IVHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invech Holdings (OTCEM: IVHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invech Holdings's (IVHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invech Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Invech Holdings (IVHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Invech Holdings (IVHI)?

A

The stock price for Invech Holdings (OTCEM: IVHI) is $0.1353 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:43:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invech Holdings (IVHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invech Holdings.

Q

When is Invech Holdings (OTCEM:IVHI) reporting earnings?

A

Invech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invech Holdings (IVHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Invech Holdings (IVHI) operate in?

A

Invech Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.