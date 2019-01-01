QQQ
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: IUSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF's (IUSB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)?

A

The stock price for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: IUSB) is $50.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) operate in?

A

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.