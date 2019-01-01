QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ITEX Corp operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members utilizing virtual currency. Its Marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of the United States dollars and Canadian dollars (USD or cash). It administers the marketplace and provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services for its members.

ITEX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITEX (ITEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITEX (OTCPK: ITEX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ITEX's (ITEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITEX.

Q

What is the target price for ITEX (ITEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ITEX

Q

Current Stock Price for ITEX (ITEX)?

A

The stock price for ITEX (OTCPK: ITEX) is $4.3 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITEX (ITEX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2015.

Q

When is ITEX (OTCPK:ITEX) reporting earnings?

A

ITEX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITEX (ITEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITEX.

Q

What sector and industry does ITEX (ITEX) operate in?

A

ITEX is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.