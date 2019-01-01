|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ITEX (OTCPK: ITEX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ITEX.
There is no analysis for ITEX
The stock price for ITEX (OTCPK: ITEX) is $4.3 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 20, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2015.
ITEX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ITEX.
ITEX is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.