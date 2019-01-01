QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 5.8
Mkt Cap
871.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
182.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Irish Continental Group PLC is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Ireland. The company organizes itself into two segments: ferries and containers & terminals. The ferries segment transports passengers and vehicles on roll-on/roll-off ferries and chartering vessels. The containers and terminal segment transports cargo and provides stevedoring and other related terminal services. Its geographical segments are Ireland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Irish Continental Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Irish Continental Group (OTC: IRCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Irish Continental Group's (IRCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Irish Continental Group.

Q

What is the target price for Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Irish Continental Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Irish Continental Group (IRCUF)?

A

The stock price for Irish Continental Group (OTC: IRCUF) is $4.77 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:25:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Irish Continental Group (OTC:IRCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Irish Continental Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Irish Continental Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Irish Continental Group (IRCUF) operate in?

A

Irish Continental Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.