|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (ARCA: IQDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund.
There is no analysis for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund
The stock price for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (ARCA: IQDY) is $29.4261 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:27:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2018.
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund.
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.