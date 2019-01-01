Inpex Corp engages in research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources. The company is engaged in a multitude of projects spanning the globe. Exploration services are carried through terrestrial geological surveys and geophysical surveys conducted through satellite images and seismic waves. Exploration wells are used to confirm the presence of hydrocarbon products; appraisal follows shortly after. In addition to utilizing production wells, Inpex has gas processing facilities and a transport pipeline for production and shipping. The company also conducts refining/treatment to create products from the oil and natural gas. Marketing and sales are an additional function of the activities performed at Inpex.