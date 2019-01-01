QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.8K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.92%
52 Wk
6.48 - 10.55
Mkt Cap
13.8B
Payout Ratio
30.27
Open
-
P/E
11.06
EPS
58.72
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Inpex Corp engages in research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources. The company is engaged in a multitude of projects spanning the globe. Exploration services are carried through terrestrial geological surveys and geophysical surveys conducted through satellite images and seismic waves. Exploration wells are used to confirm the presence of hydrocarbon products; appraisal follows shortly after. In addition to utilizing production wells, Inpex has gas processing facilities and a transport pipeline for production and shipping. The company also conducts refining/treatment to create products from the oil and natural gas. Marketing and sales are an additional function of the activities performed at Inpex.

Inpex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inpex (IPXHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inpex (OTCPK: IPXHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inpex's (IPXHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inpex.

Q

What is the target price for Inpex (IPXHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inpex

Q

Current Stock Price for Inpex (IPXHY)?

A

The stock price for Inpex (OTCPK: IPXHY) is $9.9625 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inpex (IPXHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Inpex (OTCPK:IPXHY) reporting earnings?

A

Inpex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inpex (IPXHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inpex.

Q

What sector and industry does Inpex (IPXHY) operate in?

A

Inpex is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.