Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
18.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
60.2M
Outstanding
Ion Energy Ltd is engaged in the business of exploration and development of lithium. The company is focused on the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine and Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project.

Ion Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ion Energy (IONGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ion Energy (OTCQB: IONGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ion Energy's (IONGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ion Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Ion Energy (IONGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ion Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Ion Energy (IONGF)?

A

The stock price for Ion Energy (OTCQB: IONGF) is $0.2998 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:19:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ion Energy (IONGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ion Energy.

Q

When is Ion Energy (OTCQB:IONGF) reporting earnings?

A

Ion Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ion Energy (IONGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ion Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ion Energy (IONGF) operate in?

A

Ion Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.