QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
59.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
376.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:32PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical development company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with cancer and non-cancerous proliferation disorders. The company's main focus is to advance its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole a patented, oral formulation of the currently marketed, well-understood, anti-fungal drug, Itraconazole, for prostate and lung cancer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inhibitor Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCQB: INTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inhibitor Therapeutics's (INTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inhibitor Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI)?

A

The stock price for Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCQB: INTI) is $0.1578 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:10:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Q

When is Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCQB:INTI) reporting earnings?

A

Inhibitor Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI) operate in?

A

Inhibitor Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.