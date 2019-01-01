QQQ
Instadose Pharma Corp, formerly Mikrocoze Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling a line of micro-furniture that would transform any small space, particularly apartments and condominiums into functional spaces. It offers products including Wall beds, Convertible beds, Transforming tables, Company seating solutions, Storage solutions, Desks and workspaces and Wardrobe, and closet solutions. The company sells its products via the internet.

Instadose Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Instadose Pharma (INSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Instadose Pharma (OTCPK: INSD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Instadose Pharma's (INSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Instadose Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Instadose Pharma (INSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Instadose Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Instadose Pharma (INSD)?

A

The stock price for Instadose Pharma (OTCPK: INSD) is $6 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:39:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Instadose Pharma (INSD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Instadose Pharma.

Q

When is Instadose Pharma (OTCPK:INSD) reporting earnings?

A

Instadose Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Instadose Pharma (INSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Instadose Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Instadose Pharma (INSD) operate in?

A

Instadose Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.